S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives Buy Rating from National Securities

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. National Securities currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

SANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $4.60 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.54.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

