Suretly (SUR) Tops One Day Volume of $1,471.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00004738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market capitalization of $108,228.00 and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

