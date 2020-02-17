SuperCoin Market Cap Hits $229,970.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 269.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 280.2% against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $229,970.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,192,101 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

