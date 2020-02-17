SunTrust Banks Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $13.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.
NYSE TEVA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,779,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,127,572. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
