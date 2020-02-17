SunTrust Banks Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $13.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,779,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,127,572. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

