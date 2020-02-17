Storm Market Capitalization Hits $14.60 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Storm has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.98 or 0.03192087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00238805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00152630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,405,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, WazirX, Bitbns, Coinrail, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

