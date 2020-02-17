Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. 2,990,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.