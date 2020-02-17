Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,724 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.49. 1,059,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,244. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.