Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

