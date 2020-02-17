Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 90,433 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.20. 182,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.