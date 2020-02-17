Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.56. 47,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,019. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

