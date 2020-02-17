Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 228 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.00. 2,134,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,954. The company has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

