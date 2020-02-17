Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 7,159 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.05. 86,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,926. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

