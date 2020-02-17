Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,100 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 218.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $3,261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EQT by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,323,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 679,204 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,163,000 after buying an additional 1,934,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

