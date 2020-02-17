Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OMNOVA Solutions were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 59,487 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,333,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 167,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

OMN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 183,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $454.37 million, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Several analysts have commented on OMN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

