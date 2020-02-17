Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brinker International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAT. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. 503,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,206. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

