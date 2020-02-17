Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $585,825. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

CLGX stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 687,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

