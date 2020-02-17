Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 328,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Tilly’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

