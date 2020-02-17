Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. State Street Corp increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of MSTR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.84. The company had a trading volume of 56,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,993. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

