Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 59,642 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,642 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 62,941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of ERIC remained flat at $$9.08 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,136. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

