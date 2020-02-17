Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 2,543 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 296,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 621,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

