Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 13,001 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of DELL traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,568. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Dell’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.