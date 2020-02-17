Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 248,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,880 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,263 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.82. 415,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

