Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $320,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 319,515 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 104,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

