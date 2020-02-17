Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $340,000 in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 788,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,703. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.29 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

