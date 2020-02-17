Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,361,000 after buying an additional 205,613 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after buying an additional 295,026 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $38,193,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $23,366,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 2,107,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

