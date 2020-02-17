Stephens Raises First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $76.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.86.

FAF stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

