Stephens Cuts Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target to $50.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of RUSHA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 259,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,302. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

