Stealth (XST) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Stealth has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $3,703.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004398 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002432 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034907 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,805,128 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

