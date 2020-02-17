State Street Corp Sells 74,637 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,637,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $622,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.27. 917,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

