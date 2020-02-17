State Street Corp Sells 20,593 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,592,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $547,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after acquiring an additional 457,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,009. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.42.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.