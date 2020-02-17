State Street Corp Purchases 36,742 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Street Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $682,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.42. The stock had a trading volume of 275,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.30 and a 200-day moving average of $226.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

