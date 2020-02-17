State Street Corp Has $605.94 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $605,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 85.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.97. 9,165,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

