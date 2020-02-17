State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $591,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,045 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,934,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 218,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,730,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

MRO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,180,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

