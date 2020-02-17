State Street Corp Acquires 26,073 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $637,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $256.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.