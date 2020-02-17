State Street Corp Acquires 23,469 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $552,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,665 shares of company stock worth $1,506,359. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 475,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,464. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.