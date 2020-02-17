State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,722 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of Amedisys worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $6,795,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Amedisys by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.88. 173,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Amedisys news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

