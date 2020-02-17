State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 35,678 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,678 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of AES worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. 3,469,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.