State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 159,873 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,873 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Centurylink worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Centurylink by 3,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Centurylink by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Centurylink by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of CTL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,813,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

