State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,531.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,801. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.23. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $141.47 and a 52-week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,036,448. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

