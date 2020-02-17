State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,537,000 after acquiring an additional 797,413 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,904,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,798,000 after purchasing an additional 176,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

REG traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $64.02. 1,358,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,916. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $70.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.