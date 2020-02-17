State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 37,750 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Cognex worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cognex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cognex by 27.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. 1,763,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

