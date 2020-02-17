State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 567,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.21 on Monday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.