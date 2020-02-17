State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,193 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Meritor worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $4,226,134.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,332. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $25.60 on Monday. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.