State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,723 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE WGO opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.