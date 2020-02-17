State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,821 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Mack Cali Realty worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,593,506 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 561,058 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $22.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $24.88.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

