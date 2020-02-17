State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PJC opened at $86.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. Piper Jaffray Companies has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

