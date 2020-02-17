State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Oceaneering International worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 778.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $1,855,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.