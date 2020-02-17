State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,654 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXP opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.91 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

