State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,805 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of RPT Realty worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 181,705 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RPT Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RPT Realty by 40.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the period.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $14.70 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.