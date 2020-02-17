State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 74.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $200.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.